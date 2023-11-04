When the Vancouver Canucks take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jack Studnicka light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jack Studnicka score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Studnicka stats and insights

Studnicka has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Studnicka has zero points on the power play.

Studnicka averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

