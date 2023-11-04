In the upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jaden Schwartz to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Schwartz stats and insights

Schwartz has scored in three of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

On the power play, Schwartz has accumulated three goals and one assist.

He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.