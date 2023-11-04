Can we expect Jared McCann lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

McCann has scored in six of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

