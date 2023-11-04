Will Jared McCann Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 4?
Can we expect Jared McCann lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
McCann stats and insights
- McCann has scored in six of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
