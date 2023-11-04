The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Eberle score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

  • In one of 11 games this season, Eberle scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
  • Eberle has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

