The Seattle Kraken, Jordan Eberle among them, meet the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to wager on Eberle's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Eberle vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 16:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

In one of 11 games this season, Eberle has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In two of 11 games this year Eberle has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Eberle has had an assist twice this year in 11 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Eberle has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 11 Games 3 3 Points 3 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

