As they gear up to play the Calgary Flames (2-7-1) on Saturday, November 4 at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (4-5-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder Adam Ruzicka C Questionable Shoulder

Kraken vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken's 28 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

They have the league's 25th-ranked goal differential at -7.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames have 22 goals this season (2.2 per game), 28th in the NHL.

Calgary gives up 3.7 goals per game (37 total), which ranks 29th in the league.

Their -15 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Kraken vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-130) Flames (+110) 6

