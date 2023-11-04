Kraken vs. Flames Injury Report Today - November 4
As they gear up to play the Calgary Flames (2-7-1) on Saturday, November 4 at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (4-5-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Adam Ruzicka
|C
|Questionable
|Shoulder
Kraken vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken's 28 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- They have the league's 25th-ranked goal differential at -7.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames have 22 goals this season (2.2 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- Calgary gives up 3.7 goals per game (37 total), which ranks 29th in the league.
- Their -15 goal differential is 31st in the league.
Kraken vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-130)
|Flames (+110)
|6
