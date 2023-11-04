Having lost six in a row, the Calgary Flames visit the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW to see the Flames look to beat the Kraken.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Kraken vs Flames Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are allowing 35 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 25th in league action.

The Kraken's 28 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 11 2 7 9 5 6 - Jaden Schwartz 11 4 5 9 3 6 67.6% Oliver Bjorkstrand 11 3 6 9 2 4 25% Jared McCann 11 6 3 9 3 0 54.5% Kailer Yamamoto 11 2 2 4 2 4 50%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have conceded 37 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 29th in the league.

With 22 goals (2.2 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Flames have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that span.

Flames Key Players