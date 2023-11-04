How to Watch the Kraken vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Having lost six in a row, the Calgary Flames visit the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW to see the Flames look to beat the Kraken.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kraken are allowing 35 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 25th in league action.
- The Kraken's 28 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 27 goals during that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|11
|2
|7
|9
|5
|6
|-
|Jaden Schwartz
|11
|4
|5
|9
|3
|6
|67.6%
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|11
|3
|6
|9
|2
|4
|25%
|Jared McCann
|11
|6
|3
|9
|3
|0
|54.5%
|Kailer Yamamoto
|11
|2
|2
|4
|2
|4
|50%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames have conceded 37 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 29th in the league.
- With 22 goals (2.2 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Flames have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that span.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|10
|2
|6
|8
|4
|3
|57.1%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|10
|4
|3
|7
|3
|1
|-
|MacKenzie Weegar
|10
|2
|3
|5
|5
|4
|-
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|10
|2
|3
|5
|4
|3
|100%
|Adam Ruzicka
|7
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|64.3%
