The Seattle Kraken (4-5-2) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Calgary Flames (2-7-1), who have +110 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Flames Betting Trends

Calgary has played six games this season with over 6 goals.

The Kraken have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Flames have been an underdog three times this season, and have not secured an upset.

Seattle has not played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Calgary has played with moneyline odds of +110 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.

