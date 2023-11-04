The Calgary Flames (2-7-1) will aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they take on the Seattle Kraken (4-5-2) on the road on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-115) Flames (-105) 6 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been a moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.

Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Kraken have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Seattle's 11 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals four times.

Kraken vs Flames Additional Info

Kraken vs. Flames Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 28 (21st) Goals 22 (28th) 35 (25th) Goals Allowed 37 (29th) 8 (12th) Power Play Goals 6 (17th) 8 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (4th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken are ranked 21st in the NHL with 28 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.

The Kraken rank 25th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (35 total) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-7) ranks them 26th in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.