On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is Mark Friedman going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Friedman stats and insights

Friedman is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Friedman has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

