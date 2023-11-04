Will Matthew Beniers Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 4?
Should you wager on Matthew Beniers to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Beniers stats and insights
- Beniers is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
