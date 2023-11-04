How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA slate has eight quality competitions on the docket. Among those games is the Los Angeles Lakers squaring off against the Orlando Magic.
Today's NBA Games
The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Phoenix Suns
The Suns travel to face the 76ers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and AZFamily
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 3-1
- PHO Record: 2-3
- PHI Stats: 117.8 PPG (eighth in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- PHO Stats: 112.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks go on the road to face the Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and BSSE
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 4-1
- ATL Record: 3-2
- NO Stats: 108.8 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- ATL Stats: 122.8 PPG (second in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
The Orlando Magic play host to the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers travel to face the Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and SportsNet LA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 3-2
- LAL Record: 3-2
- ORL Stats: 107.6 PPG (22nd in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- LAL Stats: 114.0 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.8 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
The Indiana Pacers face the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets take to the home court of the Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and BSSE
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 2-2
- CHA Record: 1-3
- IND Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 125.0 Opp. PPG (29th)
- CHA Stats: 113.8 PPG (14th in NBA), 120.5 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
The Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics
The Celtics look to pull off a road win at the Nets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-BOS
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 2-2
- BOS Record: 4-0
- BKN Stats: 118.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th)
- BOS Stats: 127.0 PPG (first in NBA), 106.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Utah Jazz
The Jazz look to pull off a road win at the Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and KJZZ
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 2-2
- UTA Record: 2-4
- MIN Stats: 105.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 100.8 Opp. PPG (first)
- UTA Stats: 114.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
The Houston Rockets play the Sacramento Kings
The Kings hit the road the Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 1-3
- SAC Record: 2-2
- HOU Stats: 107.8 PPG (21st in NBA), 116.8 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- SAC Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)
The Denver Nuggets host the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls take to the home court of the Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 4-1
- CHI Record: 2-3
- DEN Stats: 110.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 103.6 Opp. PPG (third)
- CHI Stats: 105.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
