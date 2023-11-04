In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nils Hoglander to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Hoglander has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

