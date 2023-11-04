With Week 10 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Pac-12, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Oregon

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

7-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win Pac-12: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th

36th Last Game: W 35-6 vs Utah

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Cal

Cal Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Washington

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

8-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win Pac-12: +140

+140 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th

66th Last Game: W 42-33 vs Stanford

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ USC

@ USC Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3. Oregon State

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th

30th Last Game: L 27-24 vs Arizona

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Colorado

@ Colorado Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. UCLA

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-2 | 7-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: W 28-16 vs Colorado

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Arizona

@ Arizona Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Arizona

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

5-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th

47th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: UCLA

UCLA Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. USC

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 7-5

7-2 | 7-5 Odds to Win Pac-12: +650

+650 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 50-49 vs Cal

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Washington

Washington Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

7. Utah

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +750

+750 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 35-6 vs Oregon

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Arizona State

Arizona State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Washington State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-4 | 6-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st

1st Last Game: L 38-27 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Stanford

Stanford Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Colorado

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 28-16 vs UCLA

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Oregon State

Oregon State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Cal

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th

13th Last Game: L 50-49 vs USC

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Oregon

@ Oregon Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Stanford

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-6 | 2-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th

4th Last Game: L 42-33 vs Washington

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Washington State

@ Washington State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arizona State

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 0-10

2-6 | 0-10 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th

5th Last Game: W 38-27 vs Washington State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Utah

@ Utah Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

