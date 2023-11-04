In the upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Pius Suter to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

Suter has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Suter has zero points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

