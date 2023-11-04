For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Quinn Hughes a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in three of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

