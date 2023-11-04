Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the Dallas Stars at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Canucks-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Quinn Hughes vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus of +13, while averaging 23:36 on the ice per game.

In three of 10 games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hughes has a point in seven of 10 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Hughes has an assist in five of 10 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 10 Games 3 16 Points 3 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 3

