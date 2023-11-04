The field at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan will feature Rose Zhang. She and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $2,000,000.00 purse on the par-478, 6,598-yard course from November 2-4.

She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1600 to pick up the win this weekend.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Zhang Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Rose Zhang Insights

Zhang has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has posted a top-five score in three of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over her last 18 rounds, Zhang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Zhang has finished in the top five once in her past five appearances.

Zhang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Zhang has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 21 -5 283 1 10 2 5 $1.3M

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 478 listed at 6,598 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Zhang has played in the past year has been 24 yards longer than the 6,598 yards Taiheiyo Club will be at for this event.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 82nd percentile on par 4s at the Maybank Championship, averaging 3.85 strokes on those 40 holes.

Zhang shot better than 96% of the golfers at the Maybank Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Zhang fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Zhang recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.5).

Zhang recorded more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship.

In that most recent competition, Zhang's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Zhang finished the Maybank Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 5.2.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Zhang finished without one.

