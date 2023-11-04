Will Sam Lafferty Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 4?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Sam Lafferty a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Lafferty stats and insights
- Lafferty has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Lafferty has zero points on the power play.
- Lafferty's shooting percentage is 21.4%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
