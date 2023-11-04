For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Sam Lafferty a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafferty stats and insights

Lafferty has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Lafferty has zero points on the power play.

Lafferty's shooting percentage is 21.4%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

