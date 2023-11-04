The Dallas Stars (7-1-1, riding a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) at Rogers Arena. The matchup on Saturday, November 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Here is our pick for who will clinch the win in Saturday's game.

Canucks vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Canucks 4, Stars 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+105)

Canucks (+105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Canucks vs Stars Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have earned a record of -1-1 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 7-2-1.

In the four games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.

The Canucks have scored more than two goals nine times, earning 15 points from those matchups (7-1-1).

This season, Vancouver has capitalized on a single power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-0-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 4-0-1 (nine points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Canucks finished 3-2-0 in those contests (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 14th 3.22 Goals Scored 4.6 1st 6th 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.2 4th 24th 29.4 Shots 28.5 25th 27th 34.4 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 27th 12% Power Play % 34.29% 2nd 3rd 93.55% Penalty Kill % 76.32% 19th

Canucks vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

