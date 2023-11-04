Canucks vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The Dallas Stars (7-1-1, riding a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) at Rogers Arena. The matchup on Saturday, November 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Here is our pick for who will clinch the win in Saturday's game.
Canucks vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Canucks 4, Stars 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canucks vs Stars Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks have earned a record of -1-1 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 7-2-1.
- In the four games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.
- The Canucks have scored more than two goals nine times, earning 15 points from those matchups (7-1-1).
- This season, Vancouver has capitalized on a single power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-0-1 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 4-0-1 (nine points).
- The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Canucks finished 3-2-0 in those contests (six points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|14th
|3.22
|Goals Scored
|4.6
|1st
|6th
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|2.2
|4th
|24th
|29.4
|Shots
|28.5
|25th
|27th
|34.4
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|16th
|27th
|12%
|Power Play %
|34.29%
|2nd
|3rd
|93.55%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.32%
|19th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Canucks vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.