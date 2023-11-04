Nasa Hataoka is the in the lead at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic after three rounds of play. Hataoka is shooting -20 and is +450 to win.

TOTO Japan Classic Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 6:43 PM ET

6:43 PM ET Venue: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par/Distance: Par 72/6,598 yards

TOTO Japan Classic Best Odds to Win

Nasa Hataoka

Tee Time: 8:55 PM ET

8:55 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-20)

1st (-20) Odds to Win: +450

Hataoka Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 9 1 2nd Round 2 66 -6 7 1 4th Round 3 66 -6 7 1 6th

Yuna Nishimura

Tee Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Current Rank: 13th (-14)

13th (-14) Odds to Win: +850

Nishimura Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 8 0 2nd Round 2 70 -2 3 1 53rd Round 3 68 -4 6 2 25th

Xiyu Lin

Tee Time: 8:22 PM ET

8:22 PM ET Current Rank: 9th (-15)

9th (-15) Odds to Win: +900

Lin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 6 0 7th Round 2 66 -6 6 0 4th Round 3 69 -3 6 3 40th

Mone Inami

Tee Time: 8:55 PM ET

8:55 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-19)

3rd (-19) Odds to Win: +1400

Inami Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 8 0 2nd Round 2 68 -4 4 0 27th Round 3 65 -7 6 1 2nd

Shiho Kuwaki

Tee Time: 8:55 PM ET

8:55 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-20)

1st (-20) Odds to Win: +1600

Kuwaki Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 7 0 5th Round 2 65 -7 7 0 2nd Round 3 66 -6 2 0 6th

TOTO Japan Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Ayaka Furue 24th (-12) +2000 Jenny Shin 19th (-13) +2500 Yu Liu 19th (-13) +2500 Rose Zhang 9th (-15) +2800 Seon Woo Bae 5th (-16) +3000 Jiyai Shin 19th (-13) +3500 Ai Suzuki 51st (-7) +3500 Gemma Dryburgh 24th (-12) +4000 Yuka Saso 24th (-12) +4000 Mi Hyang Lee 29th (-10) +4500

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.