For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tye Kartye a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Kartye has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Kartye has zero points on the power play.

Kartye's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

