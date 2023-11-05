Will D.K. Metcalf Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.K. Metcalf was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Metcalf's stats on this page.
In the air, Metcalf has been targeted 46 times, with season stats of 404 yards on 27 receptions (15.0 per catch) and two TDs.
D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Seahawks have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Brady Russell (FP/biceps): 0 Rec
- Tyler Lockett (DNP/hamstring): 35 Rec; 370 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Metcalf 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|46
|27
|404
|93
|2
|15.0
Metcalf Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|5
|3
|47
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|6
|6
|75
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|8
|6
|112
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|4
|3
|34
|1
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|9
|4
|69
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|14
|5
|67
|0
