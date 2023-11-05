When the Seattle Seahawks meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, D.K. Metcalf will face a Ravens pass defense featuring Geno Stone. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Seahawks vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens 52.4 8.7 44 108 8.26

D.K. Metcalf vs. Geno Stone Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf has racked up 404 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his team this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Seattle has amassed 1,593 total passing yards (18th in NFL) and 6.9 passing yards per attempt (11th).

The Seahawks have totaled 168 points this season, ranking 18th in the league with 24 points per game. In terms of total yards, they are 20th in the NFL with 2,343 total yards (334.7 per contest).

Seattle, which is averaging 33 pass attempts per game, ranks 22nd in the league.

In the red zone, the Seahawks air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 40 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (48.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense

Geno Stone has picked off a team-leading five passes. He also has 32 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Baltimore has given up the sixth-fewest in the league, 1,413 (176.6 per game).

The Ravens' points-against average on defense is second-best in the league, at 15.1 per game.

Two players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Geno Stone Rec. Targets 46 18 Def. Targets Receptions 27 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 404 32 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.3 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 93 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 5 Interceptions

