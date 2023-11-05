Geno Smith has a difficult matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens concede 176.6 passing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.

Smith has racked up 1,645 passing yards (235 per game) this year, going 152-for-225 (67.6%) with nine touchdown passes and six interceptions. On the ground, Smith has rushed 20 times for 49 yards, averaging 7 yards per game.

Smith vs. the Ravens

Smith vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Not a single opposing quarterback has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have cenceded four players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed at least two touchdown passes to two quarterbacks in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in an outing against the Ravens this season.

Smith will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this week. The Ravens give up 176.6 passing yards per contest.

The Ravens' defense ranks second in the league with six passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing Yards: 232.5 (-115)

232.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+175)

Smith Passing Insights

Smith has bettered his passing yards prop total in four games this season, or 57.1%.

The Seahawks have passed 57.2% of the time and run 42.8% this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Smith is No. 14 in the league averaging 7.3 yards per attempt (1,645 total yards passing).

Smith has completed at least one touchdown pass in six of seven games, including multiple TDs three times.

He has scored nine of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (56.2%).

Smith has passed 40 times out of his 225 total attempts while in the red zone (48.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Geno Smith Rushing Props vs the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 6.5 (-120)

Smith Rushing Insights

Smith hit his rushing yards over twice in seven games played this season.

In seven games this year, Smith has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has five carries in the red zone (11.9% of his team's 42 red zone rushes).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 23-for-37 / 254 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 18-for-24 / 219 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 27-for-41 / 326 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 13-for-20 / 110 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-36 / 296 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs

