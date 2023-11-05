The Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) are 2.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (0-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 116 - Grizzlies 104

Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 2.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-12.4)

Trail Blazers (-12.4) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.8

The Grizzlies (1-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 16.7% of the time, 33.3% less often than the Trail Blazers (3-3-0) this year.

Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Portland covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 50% of the time.

Both Memphis and Portland games have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season.

The Grizzlies have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-3) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-3).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Trail Blazers are fourth-worst in the league offensively (105 points scored per game) and ninth on defense (109.3 points allowed).

Portland is 11th in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.7) and 17th in rebounds allowed (45.7).

This season the Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA in assists at 19.3 per game.

Portland is 24th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.5) and eighth in turnovers forced (15.3).

The Trail Blazers are the worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (8.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (29.1%).

