The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium, and we have best bets recommendations.

When is Ravens vs. Seahawks?

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Ravens favored by 6.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (12.6 points). Put your money on the Ravens.

The Ravens have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 74.9%.

The Ravens have gone 5-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 71.4% of those games).

Baltimore has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -298 or shorter.

The Seahawks have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Seattle has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.

Other Week 9 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (-6.5)



Baltimore (-6.5) The Ravens have covered the spread five times over eight games with a set spread.

Baltimore has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Seahawks are 4-2-1 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (44)



Under (44) These two teams average 49.3 points per game combined (including the postseason), 5.3 more than the over/under of 44.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 34.8 points per game, 9.2 less than the point total for this game.

Three of the Ravens' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Seahawks' seven games with a set total.

Mark Andrews Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 56.7 6

Kenneth Walker III Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 73.7 6 15.7 0

