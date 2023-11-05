Baltimore (6-2) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Seattle (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 44 points has been set for the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Ravens' upcoming tilt versus Seahawks, see the article below, where we offer stats to assist you with your in-game betting decisions.

Seahawks vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Seahawks have had the lead three times, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Ravens have had the lead seven times and been knotted up one time.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 1.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

The Ravens have won the second quarter in five games this season, lost the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 2.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks have been outscored in the third quarter three times and won four times in seven games this year.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Baltimore is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 2.5 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Regarding scoring in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks have won that quarter in four games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

In eight games this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up seven points on average in that quarter.

Seahawks vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks have been winning four times (3-1 in those games) and have trailed three times (2-1) at the completion of the first half.

In eight games this year, the Ravens have led after the first half seven times and have trailed after the first half one time.

2nd Half

Out of seven games this year, the Seahawks have won the second half three times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

In eight games this year, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), been outscored three times (1-2), and tied two times (2-0).

Baltimore's offense is averaging 10.5 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 9.5 points on average in the second half.

