The Baltimore Ravens will play the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Ravens will earn a victory -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Ravens rank 11th in total offense this season (350.8 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 350.8 yards allowed per game. The Seahawks are generating 334.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (16th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 331.1 total yards per game (16th-ranked).

Seahawks vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-6) Under (44) Ravens 27, Seahawks 15

Seahawks Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Seahawks.

Seattle has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, three of Seattle's seven games with a set number have gone over the point total.

This game's over/under is the same as the Seahawks average total of 44.0 points.

Ravens Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Ravens have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Baltimore is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

The Ravens have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

A total of three out of eight Baltimore games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 44 points, 1.4 higher than the average total in Ravens games this season.

Seahawks vs. Ravens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 25.3 15.1 27.3 12.3 24.0 16.8 Seattle 24.0 19.7 23.5 21.8 24.7 17.0

