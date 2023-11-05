Seahawks vs. Ravens Player Props & Odds – Week 9
At M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens face Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks in a battle featuring two of the brightest stars in football on offense, beginning at 1:00 PM ET.
See player props for the Ravens' and Seahawks' biggest contributors in this contest.
Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds
- Walker Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
Lamar Jackson Touchdown Odds
- Jackson Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Jackson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250
More Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|Geno Smith
|226.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-113)
|-
|Noah Fant
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|Colby Parkinson
|-
|-
|8.5 (-128)
|Kenneth Walker III
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Zach Charbonnet
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-102)
More Ravens Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Nelson Agholor
|-
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|Mark Andrews
|-
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|Rashod Bateman
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Gus Edwards
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|-
|Zay Flowers
|-
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|Justice Hill
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|-
|Lamar Jackson
|224.5 (-113)
|44.5 (-113)
|-
