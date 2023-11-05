Entering their Sunday, November 5 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at M&T Bank Stadium, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) are monitoring 11 players on the injury report.

The Seahawks' last game was a 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens enter this matchup after a 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Phil Haynes OG Calf Questionable
Bobby Wagner LB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Boye Mafe LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Jamal Adams SS NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice
D.K. Metcalf WR Hip Full Participation In Practice
Anthony Bradford OG Ankle Questionable
Brady Russell TE Biceps Full Participation In Practice
Austin Faoliu NT Knee Questionable
Jerrick Reed II S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Kenny McIntosh RB Knee Questionable

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Gus Edwards RB Toe Did Not Participate In Practice
Ben Cleveland OG Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Morgan Moses OT Shoulder Doubtful
Marcus Williams S Hamstring Questionable
Rock Ya-Sin CB Illness Questionable
Daryl Worley CB Shoulder Questionable
Jayson Oweh OLB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice
Ronnie Stanley OT Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice
Keaton Mitchell RB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 9 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Ravens Game Info

Seahawks Season Insights

  • The Seahawks are compiling 334.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (16th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 331.1 total yards per contest (16th-ranked).
  • With 24.0 points per game on offense, the Seahawks rank 11th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, allowing 19.7 points per game.
  • With 227.6 passing yards per game on offense, the Seahawks rank 15th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 22nd, allowing 234.3 passing yards per game.
  • In terms of rushing, Seattle ranks 19th in the NFL on offense (107.1 rushing yards per game) and eighth defensively (96.9 rushing yards allowed per contest).
  • With 10 forced turnovers (16th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (sixth in NFL) this season, the Seahawks rank 11th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +2.

Seahawks vs. Ravens Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Ravens (-6.5)
  • Moneyline: Ravens (-300), Seahawks (+230)
  • Total: 44 points

