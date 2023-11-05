The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: CBS

Seahawks Insights

This year the Seahawks score 8.9 more points per game (24) than the Ravens surrender (15.1).

The Seahawks collect 58.2 more yards per game (334.7) than the Ravens allow per matchup (276.5).

Seattle rushes for 107.1 yards per game, 7.2 more yards than the 99.9 Baltimore allows.

This season the Seahawks have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (11).

Seahawks Away Performance

The Seahawks put up 24.7 points per game in road games (0.7 more than their overall average), and concede 17 in away games (2.7 less than overall).

The Seahawks rack up 352.7 yards per game in away games (18 more than their overall average), and give up 293.3 in road games (37.8 less than overall).

Seattle's average yards passing on the road (256) is higher than its overall average (227.6). And its average yards allowed on the road (206.7) is lower than overall (234.3).

The Seahawks accumulate 96.7 rushing yards per game away from home (10.4 less than their overall average), and concede 86.7 away from home (10.2 less than overall).

The Seahawks convert 37.1% of third downs in away games (1.7% higher than their overall average), and give up 39.5% away from home (5.7% lower than overall).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Cincinnati L 17-13 CBS 10/22/2023 Arizona W 20-10 FOX 10/29/2023 Cleveland W 24-20 FOX 11/5/2023 at Baltimore - CBS 11/12/2023 Washington - FOX 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco - NBC

