Seahawks vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) visit a streaking Baltimore Ravens (6-2) squad on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have won three straight games.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Ravens and the Seahawks.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Seahawks vs. Ravens Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Ravens
|6
|44
|-275
|+220
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Seahawks vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats
Seattle Seahawks
- The Seahawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 44 points in three of seven games this season.
- The average over/under for Seattle's contests this season is 44.0, equal to this game's point total.
- The Seahawks have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-3-0).
- The Seahawks have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Seattle has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.
Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore has an average total of 42.6 in their matchups this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Ravens have covered the spread five times this season (5-3-0).
- The Ravens are 5-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 71.4% of those games).
- Baltimore has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.
Ravens vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Ravens
|25.3
|6
|15.1
|2
|42.6
|3
|8
|Seahawks
|24.0
|18
|19.7
|8
|44.0
|3
|7
Seahawks vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends
Seahawks
- Seattle has covered the spread once, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three games.
- In their past three contests, the Seahawks have hit the over once.
- The Ravens have scored 81 more points than their opponents this season (10.2 per game), and the Seahawks have scored 30 more points than their opponents (4.3 per game).
Ravens
- Baltimore has covered the spread twice, and is 3-0 overall, over its last three games.
- Baltimore has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.
- The Ravens have scored 81 more points than their opponents this season (10.2 per game), and the Seahawks have scored 30 more points than their opponents (4.3 per game).
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.0
|42.5
|46.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.4
|24.3
|24.7
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Ravens Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.6
|43.7
|42.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|25.3
|23.4
|ATS Record
|5-3-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-2
|2-1
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.