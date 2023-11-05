Shaedon Sharpe will take the court for the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

In his previous game, a 115-113 win against the Grizzlies, Sharpe had 22 points.

Let's break down Sharpe's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-106)

Over 21.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Over 3.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.0 points per game last year made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Grizzlies gave up 44.4 rebounds per contest last season, 21st in the NBA in that category.

The Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.4.

The Grizzlies gave up 13.0 made 3-pointers per game last year, 25th in the league in that category.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 46 22 5 2 2 1 1

