On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) play the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSE

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton put up 18 points, 10 boards and 1.7 assists last season. He also drained 58.9% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA).

Jerami Grant averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He drained 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Anfernee Simons collected 21.1 points, 2.6 boards and 4.1 assists. He also made 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per game (fifth in NBA).

Malcolm Brogdon recorded 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists. He made 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from 3-point range (third in NBA), with 2 treys per game.

Last season, Shaedon Sharpe collected 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He drained 47.2% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 18.6 points, 1 assists and 6.7 boards last season.

Desmond Bane averaged 21.5 points, 4.4 assists and 5 rebounds.

Marcus Smart averaged 11.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Steven Adams put up 8.6 points, 11.6 boards and 2.3 assists.

Xavier Tillman posted 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Trail Blazers Grizzlies 113.4 Points Avg. 116.9 117.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113 47.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.5% Three Point % 35.1%

