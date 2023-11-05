Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies November 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) play the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSE
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton put up 18 points, 10 boards and 1.7 assists last season. He also drained 58.9% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA).
- Jerami Grant averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He drained 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Anfernee Simons collected 21.1 points, 2.6 boards and 4.1 assists. He also made 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per game (fifth in NBA).
- Malcolm Brogdon recorded 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists. He made 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from 3-point range (third in NBA), with 2 treys per game.
- Last season, Shaedon Sharpe collected 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He drained 47.2% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 18.6 points, 1 assists and 6.7 boards last season.
- Desmond Bane averaged 21.5 points, 4.4 assists and 5 rebounds.
- Marcus Smart averaged 11.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
- Steven Adams put up 8.6 points, 11.6 boards and 2.3 assists.
- Xavier Tillman posted 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Trail Blazers
|Grizzlies
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|117.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
