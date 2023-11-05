The Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (0-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -2.5 218.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 218.5 points in three of six games this season.

The average over/under for Portland's outings this season is 214.3, 4.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Portland's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

The Trail Blazers have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Portland has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 4 66.7% 107.7 212.7 117.5 226.8 224.0 Trail Blazers 3 50% 105 212.7 109.3 226.8 219.3

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

The Trail Blazers average 12.5 fewer points per game (105) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (117.5).

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 3-3 3-3 3-3 Grizzlies 1-5 0-1 3-3

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Trail Blazers Grizzlies 105 Points Scored (PG) 107.7 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-2 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-2 109.3 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

