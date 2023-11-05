The Memphis Grizzlies (0-6) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) after losing three road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Portland has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank fourth.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 105 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 117.5 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Trail Blazers scored 115.6 points per game last season. Away, they scored 111.2.

In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers gave up 3.8 more points per game at home (119.3) than away (115.5).

The Trail Blazers made more 3-pointers at home (13.6 per game) than away (12.2) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (35.8%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Injuries