Player prop bet odds for Desmond Bane, Shaedon Sharpe and others are available when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 19.3 points Sharpe scores per game are 1.2 less than his prop total on Sunday.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).

Sharpe averages 2.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Sharpe has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +116) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Malcolm Brogdon's 18.7 points per game average is 2.8 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 4.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Brogdon has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 3.8 less than Sunday's assist over/under (7.5).

Brogdon has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: +104)

Sunday's over/under for Deandre Ayton is 12.5. That is 4.2 more than his season average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 11.5.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Sunday's over/under for Bane is 25.5 points. That's 1.5 more than his season average of 24.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 2.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).

Bane's year-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Bane has connected on 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

