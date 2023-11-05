In the Week 9 contest between the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Zach Charbonnet find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Charbonnet has collected 162 rushing yards (27.0 per game) on 28 carries.

Charbonnet also has eight catches for 47 yards (7.8 ypg).

Charbonnet has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.

Zach Charbonnet Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0 Week 8 Browns 5 53 0 2 11 0

