Can we anticipate Andrei Kuzmenko finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

Kuzmenko has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted four shots in two games against the Oilers this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Kuzmenko averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 41 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

