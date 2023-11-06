Will Andrei Kuzmenko Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 6?
Can we anticipate Andrei Kuzmenko finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuzmenko stats and insights
- Kuzmenko has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted four shots in two games against the Oilers this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- Kuzmenko averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 41 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
