Andrei Kuzmenko will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers meet at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. Looking to bet on Kuzmenko's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Kuzmenko has averaged 15:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In three of 11 games this year, Kuzmenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kuzmenko has a point in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Kuzmenko has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 11 games played.

Kuzmenko's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

There is a 40% chance of Kuzmenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 11 Games 5 9 Points 4 3 Goals 3 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.