The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

Beauvillier has scored in one of 11 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

He has taken two shots in two games against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Beauvillier has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

