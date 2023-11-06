In the upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Brock Boeser to find the back of the net for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Boeser has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted nine shots in two games against the Oilers this season, and has scored four goals.

Boeser has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

