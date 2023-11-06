The Vancouver Canucks, Brock Boeser included, will face the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Boeser's props? Here is some information to help you.

Brock Boeser vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:30 per game on the ice, is +8.

In four of 11 games this year Boeser has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Boeser has a point in eight of 11 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Boeser has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 11 games played.

The implied probability that Boeser goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Boeser having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 11 Games 5 13 Points 6 8 Goals 4 5 Assists 2

