Canucks vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - November 6
As they ready for their Monday, November 6 game against the Edmonton Oilers (2-7-1) at Rogers Arena, which starts at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (8-2-1) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Mattias Janmark
|C
|Questionable
|Shoulder
Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks are the league's top scorers, with 48 goals (4.4 per game).
- Vancouver has one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 22 total goals (only two per game), second in the league.
- Their +26 goal differential is tops in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- The Oilers' 27 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Their -14 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
Canucks vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-120)
|Canucks (+100)
|7
