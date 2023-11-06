As they ready for their Monday, November 6 game against the Edmonton Oilers (2-7-1) at Rogers Arena, which starts at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (8-2-1) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Fanti G Out Hip Mattias Janmark C Questionable Shoulder

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks are the league's top scorers, with 48 goals (4.4 per game).

Vancouver has one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 22 total goals (only two per game), second in the league.

Their +26 goal differential is tops in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

The Oilers' 27 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their -14 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Canucks vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-120) Canucks (+100) 7

