Having taken three straight, the Vancouver Canucks welcome in the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Oilers Canucks 4-3 VAN 10/11/2023 Canucks Oilers 8-1 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 22 total goals (just two per game) to rank second.

The Canucks' 48 total goals (4.4 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 40 goals over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 11 6 14 20 5 4 48.1% J.T. Miller 11 6 10 16 9 5 54.6% Quinn Hughes 11 4 12 16 6 6 - Brock Boeser 11 8 5 13 7 2 0% Filip Hronek 11 0 11 11 12 1 -

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers' total of 41 goals conceded (4.1 per game) is 28th in the league.

The Oilers have 27 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.

Defensively, the Oilers have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.

Oilers Key Players