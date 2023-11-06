How to Watch the Canucks vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken three straight, the Vancouver Canucks welcome in the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
You can watch ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Oilers attempt to knock off the Canucks.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info
Canucks vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/14/2023
|Oilers
|Canucks
|4-3 VAN
|10/11/2023
|Canucks
|Oilers
|8-1 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 22 total goals (just two per game) to rank second.
- The Canucks' 48 total goals (4.4 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 40 goals over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|11
|6
|14
|20
|5
|4
|48.1%
|J.T. Miller
|11
|6
|10
|16
|9
|5
|54.6%
|Quinn Hughes
|11
|4
|12
|16
|6
|6
|-
|Brock Boeser
|11
|8
|5
|13
|7
|2
|0%
|Filip Hronek
|11
|0
|11
|11
|12
|1
|-
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers' total of 41 goals conceded (4.1 per game) is 28th in the league.
- The Oilers have 27 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.
- Defensively, the Oilers have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|10
|4
|9
|13
|15
|14
|56.2%
|Zach Hyman
|10
|4
|6
|10
|2
|2
|0%
|Connor McDavid
|8
|2
|8
|10
|13
|11
|44.6%
|Evan Bouchard
|10
|3
|7
|10
|9
|8
|-
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|10
|2
|6
|8
|5
|10
|47%
