The Edmonton Oilers (2-7-1) have -120 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Vancouver Canucks (8-2-1), who have +100 odds, on Monday, November 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Vancouver's games this season have had over 7 goals seven of 11 times.

The Oilers have won 25.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-6).

The Canucks have been made the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, Edmonton has compiled a 2-6 record (winning only 25.0% of its games).

Vancouver has a record of 4-2 in games when bookmakers list the team at +100 or longer on the moneyline.

