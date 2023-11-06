The Vancouver Canucks (8-2-1) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they play the Edmonton Oilers (2-7-1) at home on Monday, November 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Canucks vs. Oilers Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Canucks 5, Oilers 1.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-110)

Canucks (-110) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks (8-2-1 overall) have a -1-1 record in games that have needed overtime.

Vancouver is 2-1-1 (five points) in its four games decided by one goal.

Vancouver has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Canucks are 7-1-1 in the nine games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 15 points).

In the three games when Vancouver has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 2-0-1 record (five points).

In the six games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 5-0-1 (11 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 3-2-0 (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Oilers AVG Oilers Rank 1st 4.36 Goals Scored 2.7 23rd 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 4.1 30th 27th 28.5 Shots 33.5 6th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 30 13th 4th 30% Power Play % 25% 9th 19th 78.05% Penalty Kill % 71.79% 27th

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

