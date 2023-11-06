Canucks vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 6
The Vancouver Canucks (8-2-1) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they play the Edmonton Oilers (2-7-1) at home on Monday, November 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Monday's action on the ice.
Canucks vs. Oilers Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Canucks 5, Oilers 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-110)
- Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks (8-2-1 overall) have a -1-1 record in games that have needed overtime.
- Vancouver is 2-1-1 (five points) in its four games decided by one goal.
- Vancouver has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Canucks are 7-1-1 in the nine games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 15 points).
- In the three games when Vancouver has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 2-0-1 record (five points).
- In the six games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 5-0-1 (11 points).
- The Canucks have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 3-2-0 (six points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Oilers AVG
|Oilers Rank
|1st
|4.36
|Goals Scored
|2.7
|23rd
|2nd
|2
|Goals Allowed
|4.1
|30th
|27th
|28.5
|Shots
|33.5
|6th
|14th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|30
|13th
|4th
|30%
|Power Play %
|25%
|9th
|19th
|78.05%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.79%
|27th
Canucks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
