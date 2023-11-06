Canucks vs. Oilers November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman and the Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes are two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena.
Canucks vs. Oilers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Oilers (-120)
- Total: 7
- TV: ESPN+
Canucks Players to Watch
- Elias Pettersson has recorded six goals (0.5 per game) and collected 14 assists (1.3 per game), taking 2.5 shots per game and shooting 21.4%. This places him among the leaders for Vancouver with 20 total points (1.8 per game).
- With 16 total points (1.5 per game), including four goals and 12 assists through 11 games, Hughes is key for Vancouver's offense.
- This season, J.T. Miller has scored six goals and contributed 10 assists for Vancouver, giving him a point total of 16.
- In the crease, Casey DeSmith has a .905 save percentage (30th in the league), with 95 total saves, while allowing 10 goals (3.1 goals against average). He has put together a 2-0-1 record between the posts for Vancouver this season.
Oilers Players to Watch
- Leon Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's top contributors with 13 points. He has scored four goals and picked up nine assists this season.
- Hyman has four goals and six assists, equaling 10 points (one per game).
- Evan Bouchard has scored three goals and added seven assists in 10 games for Edmonton.
- Jack Campbell (1-4-0) has a 4.5 goals against average and an .871% save percentage (58th in league).
Canucks vs. Oilers Stat Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|23rd
|2.7
|Goals Scored
|4.36
|1st
|30th
|4.1
|Goals Allowed
|2
|2nd
|5th
|33.5
|Shots
|28.5
|27th
|13th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|30.1
|14th
|10th
|25%
|Power Play %
|30%
|4th
|27th
|71.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.05%
|18th
