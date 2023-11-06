The Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman and the Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes are two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Favorite: Oilers (-120)

Total: 7

TV: ESPN+

Canucks Players to Watch

Elias Pettersson has recorded six goals (0.5 per game) and collected 14 assists (1.3 per game), taking 2.5 shots per game and shooting 21.4%. This places him among the leaders for Vancouver with 20 total points (1.8 per game).

With 16 total points (1.5 per game), including four goals and 12 assists through 11 games, Hughes is key for Vancouver's offense.

This season, J.T. Miller has scored six goals and contributed 10 assists for Vancouver, giving him a point total of 16.

In the crease, Casey DeSmith has a .905 save percentage (30th in the league), with 95 total saves, while allowing 10 goals (3.1 goals against average). He has put together a 2-0-1 record between the posts for Vancouver this season.

Oilers Players to Watch

Leon Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's top contributors with 13 points. He has scored four goals and picked up nine assists this season.

Hyman has four goals and six assists, equaling 10 points (one per game).

Evan Bouchard has scored three goals and added seven assists in 10 games for Edmonton.

Jack Campbell (1-4-0) has a 4.5 goals against average and an .871% save percentage (58th in league).

Canucks vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 23rd 2.7 Goals Scored 4.36 1st 30th 4.1 Goals Allowed 2 2nd 5th 33.5 Shots 28.5 27th 13th 30 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th 10th 25% Power Play % 30% 4th 27th 71.79% Penalty Kill % 78.05% 18th

