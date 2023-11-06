The Vancouver Canucks (8-2-1) host the Edmonton Oilers (2-7-1) at Rogers Arena on Monday, November 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Canucks have won three straight games.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-110) Oilers (-110) 7 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have gone 3-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Vancouver has a record of 3-1 (winning 75.0%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Canucks have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Vancouver's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 7 goals seven times.

Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Oilers Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Oilers Total (Rank) 48 (2nd) Goals 27 (26th) 22 (2nd) Goals Allowed 41 (28th) 12 (3rd) Power Play Goals 9 (12th) 9 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (24th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

The Canucks offense's 48 total goals (4.4 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Canucks are one of the best units in league action, allowing just 22 goals to rank second.

Their +26 goal differential is top-rated in the league.

