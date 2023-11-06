Canucks vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:51 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks (8-2-1) host the Edmonton Oilers (2-7-1) at Rogers Arena on Monday, November 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Canucks have won three straight games.
Canucks vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-110)
|Oilers (-110)
|7
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have gone 3-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Vancouver has a record of 3-1 (winning 75.0%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Canucks have an implied win probability of 52.4%.
- Vancouver's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 7 goals seven times.
Canucks vs Oilers Additional Info
Canucks vs. Oilers Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|48 (2nd)
|Goals
|27 (26th)
|22 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|41 (28th)
|12 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (12th)
|9 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (24th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- The Canucks offense's 48 total goals (4.4 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the best units in league action, allowing just 22 goals to rank second.
- Their +26 goal differential is top-rated in the league.
